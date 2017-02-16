An elderly man has died after accidentally running himself over in a Brooklyn parking lot, police said.

Police discovered Michael Mannarino lying on the pavement in a parking lot near Seaview Avenue around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said. He had severe hip and torso injuries.

The 76-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation revealed that Mannarino had gotten out of his 2015 Jeep Cherokee while it was in reverse and was run over.

The investigation is ongoing by the NYPD's Collission Investigation Squad.