76-Year-Old Man Dies After Accidentally Running Himself Over in Brooklyn: NYPD | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

76-Year-Old Man Dies After Accidentally Running Himself Over in Brooklyn: NYPD

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Shutterstock

    An elderly man has died after accidentally running himself over in a Brooklyn parking lot, police said.

    Police discovered Michael Mannarino lying on the pavement in a parking lot near Seaview Avenue around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said. He had severe hip and torso injuries. 

    The 76-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he died. 

    Authorities say a preliminary investigation revealed that Mannarino had gotten out of his 2015 Jeep Cherokee while it was in reverse and was run over.

    Top News of the Week: Mom in Colorado Battles Deportation

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    AP

    The investigation is ongoing by the NYPD's Collission Investigation Squad.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us