Police say this man punched a 74-year-old man and took his wallet.

An elderly man walking into his Manhattan apartment building was punched in the face several times by a thief who then stole several hundred dollars from him, police say.

The NYPD says on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., the 74-year-old man was walking into the vestibule of his apartment building in Tribeca when another man walked up to him and hit him several times.

The suspect then stole the victim’s wallet, which had $400 and multiple credit cards inside, according to police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Investigators released surveillance images of the 40-something-year-old suspect in the hopes of making an arrest. He is seen in the photos wearing a black shirt and white hat.