7 Train Derails Near Citi Field: MTA Officials

A wheel on a northbound 7 train derailed early Saturday morning, MTA officials said.

The northbound train entered the Willets Point station at around 12:45 a.m. when the conductor activated the emergency breaks, officials said.

Officials said a crew of MTA workers were at the scene investigating and discovered the last wheel of the train's last car had derailed. No injuries were reported.

The train was entirely in the station, and customers were able to walk off, officials said.

Southbound trains resumed service at the station by 3:35 a.m., but northbound trains still bypassed it.

The transit agency tweeted that 7 train service had resumed with delays at around 4 a.m.