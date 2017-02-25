7 Places in New York City To Watch the 2017 Oscars

An interior view at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball Press Preview at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 16, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Hollywood’s big night is just around the corner. Just because you can't make it to the Academy Awards doesn't mean have to watch the show from the couch.

These New York City bars and restaurants are hosting Oscars viewing parties across the city. Take your pick of red carpets, trivia, giveaways and food and drink specials.

Northern Territory (12 Franlin St.)

TasteofStreep, an Instagram account dedicated to Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep, is hosting an Oscar party at Northern Territory, an Austrian bar and restaurant located in Brooklyn. Admission is free and there will be giveaways. The red carpet starts at 7 p.m. and the ceremony starts at 8 p.m.

Boulton & Watt(5 Avenue A.)

The East Village restaurant will be offering complimentary popcorn and drink specials on Oscar night. The restaurant opens at 10 a.m and will be accepting reservations via OpenTable.

Village Pourhouse(64 3rd Ave.)

Village Pourhouse ‘s Oscar viewing party will have a $40 open bar from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Guests can make predictions on the night’s big winners and the person with the most correct predictions will receive a free hour of open bar. Guests who RSVP online will receive a free drink upon arrival.

Bagatelle (1 Little W 12th St.)

Bagatelle, a Meatpacking District favorite, will be hosting an Oscar event at 7:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to those who correctly determine award winners.

Shay & Ivy (39 W 24th St.)

Guests of Shay & Ivy will be treated to a red carpet, complimentary popcorn and speciality drinks. The show will play in the restaurant's private garden room.There will be giveways for correct winner predictions.

Stonewall Inn (53rd Christopher St.)

The historic landmark will once against be hosting their annual Oscar party. The event will start at 6 p.m and there will be a happy hour until 8 p.m.

230 FIFTH Rooftop Garden Bar and Restaurant (230th 5th Ave.)

Guests of the 21+ event will be treated to a two-hour open bar and hor d'oeuvres for $25. The Manhattan skyline will be the backdrop for this viewing party, which starts at 7.pm.