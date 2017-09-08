Roaring House Fire in Queens Hurts 2 Firefighters, 5 Others: Officials - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Roaring House Fire in Queens Hurts 2 Firefighters, 5 Others: Officials

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The flames broke out early Friday and destroyed the South Ozone Park home. (Published 6 minutes ago)

    A fire roared through a Queens home early Friday, injuring seven people, including two firefighters, officials say.

    The blaze broke out inside the South Ozone Park home just after 3:30 a.m. with a second alarm being called in about 15 minutes later, according to officials.

    When firefighters arrived they found flames on the first floor of the two-story home. One person was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, two other were taken to a different hospital in serious but stable condition, officials said.

    Two other people suffered minor injuries and two firefighters were hurt, but were treated at the scene.

    Extreme Weather: Pacific Northwest Braces for Heatwave

    [NATL] Extreme Weather Photos
    Don Ryan/AP

    A witness said the flames rose quickly and the windows were blasted out of the house.

    “The glass from the windows was breaking so ferociously that glass was flying everywhere,” Christian Williams, of South Ozone Park, said. “It was crazy.”

    Firefighters had the blaze under control in about 45 minutes.

    It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the blaze. 

    Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us