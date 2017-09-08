The flames broke out early Friday and destroyed the South Ozone Park home. (Published 6 minutes ago)

A fire roared through a Queens home early Friday, injuring seven people, including two firefighters, officials say.

The blaze broke out inside the South Ozone Park home just after 3:30 a.m. with a second alarm being called in about 15 minutes later, according to officials.

When firefighters arrived they found flames on the first floor of the two-story home. One person was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, two other were taken to a different hospital in serious but stable condition, officials said.

Two other people suffered minor injuries and two firefighters were hurt, but were treated at the scene.

A witness said the flames rose quickly and the windows were blasted out of the house.



“The glass from the windows was breaking so ferociously that glass was flying everywhere,” Christian Williams, of South Ozone Park, said. “It was crazy.”



Firefighters had the blaze under control in about 45 minutes.

It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the blaze.