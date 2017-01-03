Fire and utility workers respond after an underground steam pipe issue causes a partial collapse of one block of 65th Street on the Upper East Side, Jan. 3, 2017.

Part of East 65th Street between Lexington and Third Avenue collapsed on Tuesday.

The NYPD initially said the collapse was due to an underground steam pipe issue, but a member of the New York City Council told NBC 4 New York a broken water main was to blame.

Con Ed said there was no immediate impact to gas or electric service. The Department of Transportation said it could not immediately tell how severe the collapse was.

