Section of 65th St on Upper East Side Collapses After Pipe Issue | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Section of 65th St on Upper East Side Collapses After Pipe Issue

The affected block is between Lexington and Third Avenue

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NYPD
    Fire and utility workers respond after an underground steam pipe issue causes a partial collapse of one block of 65th Street on the Upper East Side, Jan. 3, 2017.

    Part of East 65th Street between Lexington and Third Avenue collapsed on Tuesday.

    The NYPD initially said the collapse was due to an underground steam pipe issue, but a member of the New York City Council told NBC 4 New York a broken water main was to blame.

    Con Ed said there was no immediate impact to gas or electric service. The Department of Transportation said it could not immediately tell how severe the collapse was. 

    This is a developing story.

    Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices