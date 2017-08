A 61-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car that didn't stop in East New York, police say. (Published 2 hours ago)

Man in Crosswalk Critically Injured in Hit-and-Run in Brooklyn

A 61-year-old man in the crosswalk was hit by a car in Brooklyn that didn’t stop, officials say.

Police say around midnight the man was walking across the street near Sutter and Georgia avenues in East New York where he was hit by a sedan that sped off.

The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he is in critical condition suffering from head injuries.

Police said they are looking for a dark-colored, four-door sedan.

The hit-and-run is still under investigation.