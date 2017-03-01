A centuries-old tree that provided shade to notable historical figures will be removed this spring, while a seedling that sprouted from its acorns will be transplanted from a community college to its original home at a New Jersey church.

A 600-year-old white oak tree, believed to be the oldest tree in the nation, has died and will be removed the week of April 24, said John Klippel, a member of Basking Ridge Presbytarian Church's planning council.

Efforts to save the tree failed last summer after it showed dramatic signs of aging in June. Klippel says the towering oak has been part of Somerset County's fabric since the 1700s, providing shade to thousands including famous English evangelists James Davenport and Geroge Whitefield, and even picnicking presidents like George Washington.

"The tree has been a remarkable gift to us," he said. "We've been blessed to have it here."

Klippel said a tree stump will be the lasting reminder of the 100-foot oak, whose branches stretch roughly 150 feet.

A fundraiser for the tree's removal will be held at the home of Frank Pollaro, a Bloomfield native best known for his woodwork with piano maker Steinway & Sons.

A 25-foot seedling that sprouted at Union County College will be transplanted back to its original home on the church grounds. The tree spent 12 years developing in the school's historical grove after it was germinated from the old oak's acorns by one of the college's professors.

The grove houses at least 70 trees that began as seeds or a cutting-grown offspring of a noteworthy tree in American history.

All of the trees are named after key individuals in U.S. history such as author Alex Haley, former presidents Ulysses S. Grant and Abraham Lincoln and aviators Wilbur and Orville Wright.

Much of the grove's greenery stemmed from trees that once occupied the yards of former presidents' homes.