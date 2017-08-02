Man Dies From Stab Wound to Chest: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Dies From Stab Wound to Chest: NYPD

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Dies From Stab Wound to Chest: NYPD

    A 55-year-old man was stabbed to death in Manhattan Tuesday night, police say.

    The NYPD says just before midnight officers were called to East 44th Street and Third Avenue in Murray Hill, where they found the man suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

    He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The man’s name hasn’t been released.

    No description of a suspect has been given to police, but they say the investigation is still ongoing.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC 4 New York

    The circumstances leading to the deadly stabbing weren’t immediately known.

    Published 6 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us