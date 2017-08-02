Man Dies From Stab Wound to Chest: NYPD

A 55-year-old man was stabbed to death in Manhattan Tuesday night, police say.

The NYPD says just before midnight officers were called to East 44th Street and Third Avenue in Murray Hill, where they found the man suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The man’s name hasn’t been released.

No description of a suspect has been given to police, but they say the investigation is still ongoing.

The circumstances leading to the deadly stabbing weren’t immediately known.