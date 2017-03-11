Man With 500 Bags of Heroin Arrested: Police | NBC New York
Man With 500 Bags of Heroin Arrested: Police

    Nassau County Police Department
    Anthony Ingenito, left, Julius Perez, center, and Sahily Lapaz (right)

    A man who had 500 bags of heroin in his Long Island home was arrested, police said Saturday. 

    Anthony Ingenito, 68, was arrested Friday in his East Meadow home as part of a drug investigation and officers found the bags of heroin, Nassau County police said. 

    U. S. Customs and Border Protection

    He faces several drug charges, including selling and possessing. 

    During the investigation, officers learned where he bought his heroin, police said. 

    They set up a sting operation and arrested Julius Perez, 33, and Sahily Lapaz, 29, both of Woodhaven, Queens. Both face drug charges. 

    All three were arraigned Saturday in Hempstead. It wasn't clear if they had attorneys. 

