An SUV was seen atop two cars following the crash. The FDNY was able to bring the resulting fire under control.

Five people were injured in a fiery three-car crash on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway on Saturday afternoon, authorities say.

Video posted to social media shows two cars and an SUV smashed together in a smoky pile near exit 29. It appeared one car had rear-ended another and its hood was ablaze. The SUV was on top of the second car.

One witness said they saw a motorcyclist pull a woman from one of the cars that was crunched under the SUV. They called him a "hero" and said he rode off after the FDNY arrived.



Fire officials said five people were injured. Two of them were treated at the scene and three other people were transported to Kings County Hospital. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

It's unclear what caused the crash. An investigation is ongoing.