The icy and charred aftermath of the seven-alarm fire that ravaged several stores in Richmond Hill Saturday night.

Five people were injured and several buildings and apartments were damaged following a seven-alarm fire in Queens Saturday night.

FDNY officials received a call about a seven-alarm fire at 110-14 Liberty Street around 10:52 p.m. in Richmond Hill, police said. Several two-story multi-use buildings and others attached were engulfed in the blaze before firefighters quelled the inferno at around 2:40 a.m.

Five people — including two firefighters and three civilians — were injured, fire officials said. One was taken to an area hospital, and two others refused medical attention. A 60-year-old woman was taken to Jamaica Hospital with minor smoke inhalation injuries, police said.

Firefighters tried to douse the bright orange flames as they spread. At least two were on ladders, while tons of others were on the ground. Displaced residents crowded into a nearby Kennedy Fried Chicken, watching in awe as smoke wafted out of charred windows.

Authorities say 40 residents have been displaced and are all being taken care of by the Red Cross. The organization provided financial assistance to eight families, including 23 adults and eight children, as well as food, clothing and blankets for all.

The nonprofit will connect families affected to further emergency assistance from government agencies over the next few days, a spokeswoman from the Red Cross said.

Roughly 250 firefighters and emergency medical service employees were at the scene, fire officials said. One firefighter leaped from the second floor, FDNY Chief of Department James Leonard said.

Leonard said cold and windy weather conditions caused the fire to spread and hampered attempts to quell the inferno, which quickly ravaged 13 buildings. Eight of the buildings affected had heavy fire.

Shattered glass and ice covered the streets along Liberty Avenue. Light peeked through the window openings onto caved-in roofs, mangled awnings, and charred debris piled at least six feet high.

Traffic was shut down along Liberty Avenue in both directions, and A train service was halted between Rockaway Boulevard and Lefferts Avenue early Sunday morning. Service resumed with delays just before 7 a.m., with southbound trains skipping 111 Street.

FDNY officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.