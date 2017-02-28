5 Places to Find Paczki in NYC for Fat Tuesday

It's all about the paczkis on Fat Tuesday.

Don’t worry, you don't have to be in New Orleans to join in on the Mardi Gras celebrations.

Here's a look at the highest-rated New York City shops on Yelp that sell the traditional Polish pastries.

Polish G.I. Delicatessen (109 1st Ave # 1, Manhattan)

This Polish deli is one of the highest-rated paczki vendors in New York City on Yelp. Their handmade paczkis are packed with a raspberry filling. The Manhattan shop also sells imported candy and sandwiches.

Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop (727 Manhattan Ave., Brooklyn)

This Brooklyn donut and pastry shop boasts some of New York’s best paczkis. In addition to the Polish treat, they sell other homemade New Orleans-inspired donuts for Mardi Gras.

Old Traditional Polish Cuisine Food Truck

This polish food truck will help you get your paczki fix if you’re on the go. Their Fat Tuesday donuts are filled with rose jam and sprinkled with powdered sugar. The treats are $3 each. You can track their truck’s location here.

Rzeszowska Bakery (948 Manhattan Ave., Brooklyn)

Rzeszowska Bakery’s authenticity has helped land it among the city’s top-rated paczki vendors. This no frills bakery has been serving the Brooklyn community for over two decades.

Old World Bakery (66-91 Forest Ave., Queens)

This Queens bakery sells large Fat Tuesday paczkis for a low price. You may also want to pick up some bread or cookies while you're there.