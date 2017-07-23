A boy was rescued from a pond at the Central Park after wandering off from his mother. (Published Sunday, July 23, 2017)

A little boy was rescued after wandering into a pond after dark inside Central Park Saturday, authorities said.

A 4-year-old boy separated from his mother near an amusement park after walking in the park Saturday evening.

A tourist from Spain jumped in and rescued the boy who wandered into Swan Lake near 59th Street and 5th Avenue around 8:30 p.m., authorities said.

The boy was never submerged in the water, he was standing up, but the tourist was able to get to him before he went any deeper.

Police were called and kept the boy safe while they searched for his mother.

The boy is said to be in good condition and has reunited with his mother.