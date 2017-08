Police say four people were shot in Wyandanch. (Published 22 minutes ago)

Police say multiple people shot on Long Island Wednesday night.

According to Suffolk County police, four people were shot just after 8 p.m. on North 15th Street in Wyandanch. All the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities do not believe the quadruple shooting was a random act, but the investigation is ongoing. It wasn’t immediately clear why the four people were shot.

No arrests have been made.