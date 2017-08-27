Four people were seriously injured and a man is in custody after an SUV crashed into a construction vehicle in the Bronx on Sunday evening, authorities said.

One of the victims was fighting for his or her life on Sunday night, according to fire officials.

The SUV crashed while traveling eastbound on the Bruckner Expressway, near exit 7, shortly before 6:50 p.m. Police said the driver of the SUV lost control and hit the construction vehicle.

Four people were injured in the crash, one of them critically and three seriously, officials said. It’s unclear if they were passengers in the vehicle or construction workers.



The driver, a 30-something-year-old man, was taken into custody, police said. Police haven’t said the charges he may face.

The crashed caused major backup in the eastbound lanes of the Bruckner Expressway.