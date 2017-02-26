35 Firefighters Battled Fatal Blaze That Killed Young Woman, Infant in Mt. Vernon | NBC New York
35 Firefighters Battled Fatal Blaze That Killed Young Woman, Infant in Mt. Vernon

    An infant and a young mother were killed in a fatal house fire that took 35 firefighters to knock down in Mount Vernon Sunday morning.

    Fire officials received a call about a fire at the two-story home around 3:35 a.m., Mt. Vernon Fire Department Chief Bryan Brice said at a press conference Sunday. Firefighters saw heavy volumes of smoke pouring out of the second floor in front of the home when they arrived at 3:40 a.m.

    About 35 firefighters, including the New Rochelle, Pelham and Eastchester fire departments, were at the scene battling the blaze, officials said.

    After hearing reports of people inside the home, firefighters recovered the infant just before 5 a.m. and the young woman several minutes later, officials said. There were no other injuries reported.

    It's unclear whether the young woman was the mother of the infant, Mt. Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas said. He added that 11 people lived at the one-family home.

