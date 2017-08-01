 New Jersey Has the Second Best Public School System in the Nation, New Study Says - NBC New York
New Jersey Has the Second Best Public School System in the Nation, New Study Says

By Chelsea Crane

New Jersey has one of the best public schools systems in the country, according to a new study.

WalletHub has compared each state's school system across two key categories, "quality" and "safety."

The "quality" category is based on a multiple factors, including high school graduation rates, student-teacher ratios and a number of test scores.

For the "safety" category, WalletHub looked at factors such as access to drugs, the percentage of students who report being threatened or injured, bullying incidence rates and youth incarceration rates, among other categories.

See if your home state made the top 30:

Full methodology here.

These are the top 10 public high schools in New Jersey, according to the 2017 U.S. News and World Report.

