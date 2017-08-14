30 People to Become US Citizens During Ceremony Atop One World Trade Center - NBC New York
30 People to Become US Citizens During Ceremony Atop One World Trade Center

    Getty Images/File
    The view of Manhattan from One World Observatory at One World Trade Center in 2015.

    Thirty people from at least 19 countries will become citizen Tuesday morning atop One World Trade Center at the One World Observatory.

    U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will conduct a naturalization ceremony for the 30 people at 11 a.m. Chief Judge Robert Katzmann of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, will administer the Oath of Allegiance.

    USCIS Acting Deputy Director Tracy Renaud will serve as Master of Ceremonies, USCIS Associate Director of Field Operations Dan Renaud will present the citizenship candidates and New York University distinguished scholar Preet Bharara will give keynote remarks.

    Friends and families that attend the ceremony can share their experience on social media using the hashtag #newUScitizen.

    New citizens will come from countries from all over the world including Europe, Asia and North and South America.

    Published at 2:23 AM EDT on Aug 15, 2017

