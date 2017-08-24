A 3-year-old girl riding her bicycle onto a New Jersey street was struck and killed by a Ford pickup truck Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

The girl rode her bike straight out of her driveway on 7th Street in Lakewood into the path of the approaching truck, and was run over, prosecutors say.

The 40-year-old driver stayed on scene, and responding officers found the 3-year-old girl lying on the road next to her bike, prosecutors said.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver allowed police to search his cellphone, which showed he wasn't on the phone at the time of the crash. He was taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, where he voluntarily gave a blood sample for toxicology tests.

Prosecutors say they're continuing to investigate. The identity of the girl has not been released.



