3 Wounded in Triple Shooting on Bronx Street: NYPD | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

3 Wounded in Triple Shooting on Bronx Street: NYPD

Two of the victims were sitting inside a taxi cab that was stalled at a red light at the time of the shooting

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police are searching for a brazen gunman who injured three people, including two livery cab passengers, after opening fire on a Bronx street Thursday afternoon.

    The suspect began shooting around 4 p.m. near East 183rd Street and Morris Avenue in the Fordham neighborhood, police said.

    Authorities say two of the victims, a 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, were shot in the neck while sitting inside a livery cab at a red light. A third victim walked into the North Central Hospital emergency room. 

    All three are listed in serious, but stable condition, and are expected to survive, police said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Animal Haven/Facebook

    Officers are looking for the shooter, who is still on the loose.

    Authorities say the relationship between the victims and the suspect is unclear.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us