Police are searching for a brazen gunman who injured three people, including two livery cab passengers, after opening fire on a Bronx street Thursday afternoon.

The suspect began shooting around 4 p.m. near East 183rd Street and Morris Avenue in the Fordham neighborhood, police said.

Authorities say two of the victims, a 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, were shot in the neck while sitting inside a livery cab at a red light. A third victim walked into the North Central Hospital emergency room.

All three are listed in serious, but stable condition, and are expected to survive, police said.

Officers are looking for the shooter, who is still on the loose.

Authorities say the relationship between the victims and the suspect is unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.