Authorities say this car hit three pedestrians at a parking area near a Wal-Mart on Long Island.

Three pedestrians were hit in a parking lot crash on Long Island Thursday afternoon, officials from the Nassau County Police Department said.

Police say the driver allegedly lost control of the car and struck three pedestrians at around 2:48 p.m. near a Wal-Mart in Uniondale.

All three victims, including the driver, were taken to area hospitals in unknown condition, officials said.

Video from the scene shows a silver car with a mangled front bumper and hood slammed into a tree adjacent to the parking lot near Jerusalem Avenue and Northgate Drive.

Authorities are still investigating.