3 Stabbed by Duo During Argument in the Bronx: Police

Two men stabbed three others last month during an argument that turned physical in the Bronx, police say.

They NYPD says on June 28, the pair cut the three men during a dispute on Hull Avenue in Norwood, sending the trio to the hospital.

A 24-year-old man suffered a stab wound to his torso, while two 32-year-old men were cut on the right arm and right hand, according to police.

The victims were taken to an area hospital, where they were listed in serious but stable condition. The two suspects fled the area.

It wasn't clear what led the dispute to turn into three men being stabbed.

The two male suspects are see on surveillance footage. One of the men, described to be about 40 years old, was wearing a long-sleeve shirt, while the other appeared to be wearing a sweatshirt. He is described to be about 30 years old.

Police urge witnesses to call Crime Stoppers with tips that could lead to an arrest.