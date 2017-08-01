New York City Is Home to 3 of the Safest College Campuses in the Country, New Study Says - NBC New York
New York City Is Home to 3 of the Safest College Campuses in the Country, New Study Says

By Olivia Withers

    (Published Thursday, July 27, 2017)

    Three of the safest college campuses in the nation are in New York City, according to a new study from RentCollegePads.com.

    Each year, the site gathers data from the U.S. Department of Education safety statistics to find the safest colleges in the country. This year, New York University, The New School and Pace University made the list.

    The list is based on the DOE's crime index, which is derived from the size of the institution divided by the number of criminal offenses on campus.

    • New York University comes in at No. 9 on the list with a crime index of 664:1. The school is located in the middle of Manhattan and students say that the university does a great job with security on campus. 

    • No. 4  on the list is The New School, which is a private university located in Lower Manhattan. The New School's crime index is 750:1 and the school averages less than three crimes per semester, according to the study.

    • Coming in at No. 1 is Pace University, which is located in Manhattan. Pace University averages just two crimes per academic year, according to the study. Additionally, they have the best crime index ratio of 1,415:1.

    Check out the full list here.

