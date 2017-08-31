Budget Travel has unveiled its 2017 list of the 10 coolest small towns in America, and a sandy spot in New Jersey tops the charts. (Photos via AP/Getty)

The three worst real estate markets in the entire country are in New Jersey, according to a new study.

Financial website WalletHub analyzed 300 cities around the nation to come up with its list of America’s best and worst markets.

Newark was ranked worst in the country, with Paterson and Elizabeth claiming the second and third lowest spots, respectively.

The rankings are based on 21 factors such as foreclosure rates, how long it takes a home to sell and median home price appreciation.

(You can check out the full methodology here.)

Newark also came in last in the “affordability and economic environment category,” which looks at unemployment rate, median credit score, the job growth rate and housing affordability, among other factors.

Several Connecticut cities also fared poorly in the study, with Bridgeport, Hartford, Waterbury and New Haven all ranking in the bottom 10.

