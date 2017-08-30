Police say three Long Island drug stores were robbed within 10 minutes.

Pharmacies Robbed Within Minutes of Each Other: Cops

Police on Long Island are on the hunt for the suspects behind a string of drug store robberies that happened just minutes apart in Suffolk County Tuesday, officials say.

According to the Suffolk County Police Department, three pharmacies all in different towns were robbed within 10 minutes of each other.

A CVS on Terry Road in Smithtown was robbed around 7:35 p.m., a Walgreens on Smithtown Bypass in Nesconset was robbed at 7:40 p.m., and a Duane Reade on Stony Brook Road in Stony Brook was robbed at 7:45 p.m., police said.

No weapons were displayed in any of the robberies and nobody was injured, according to authorities.

It wasn’t immediately clear what was stolen or whether the robberies were connected. It also wasn’t clear if police were looking for more than one suspect.

An investigation is underway.