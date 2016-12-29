At least three people were injured doing a raging house fire in Suffolk County on Thursday morning. Flames had fully engulfed the Brentwood home by the time firefighters got there. Three people were taken to a hospital with smoke inhalation. (Published 2 hours ago)

Three people were hospitalized after an early morning fire engulfed a two-story home in Long Island, Brentwood Fire Department officials said.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 43 Ridgewood Ave. at approximately 4:04 a.m. Authorities said the house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Three people were transported to Southside Hospital with smoke inhalation, officials said.

The East Brentwood Fire Department needed assistance from four departments — Commack, Hauppague, Brentwood, Central Islip and Islip Terrace — to quell the blaze that swallowed the two-story home. Three ambulance companies were also at the scene, officials said.

Five adults and six children were affected by the fire, Red Cross officials said. The organization provided them with financial assistance, which can help provide food or clothing.

Red Cross officials said the family will stay with family and friends until they are able to relocate. Caseworkers will follow up with the residents within the next few days to see if they need additional services provided by the governjment or other nonprofit agencies.