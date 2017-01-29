3 People Found Dead in NJ Apartment: Prosecutor | NBC New York
    Three people were found dead Sunday at a Maplewood apartment and prosecutors are investigating the deaths as homicides. 

    The bodies of a woman and two men were found when firefighters went to the apartment on Van Ness Court for a wellness check, the Essex County prosecutor said. 

    The medical examiner will deterimine the causes of their deaths. Their identities are being withheld until their families are notified, prosecutors said. 

    The Maplewood Police Department and Essex County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Task Force is investigating. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Prosecutor's Tips Line at (877) 847-7432.

    Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

