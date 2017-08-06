Police say three men have been arrested in connection with a robbery in Greenwich Village. (Published 7 minutes ago)

Three men have been arrested in connection with a pair of robberies in Greenwich Village last week, police said Sunday.

Paul Grand, 23, of New York, Damon Johnson, 38, of the Bronx, and James Hatcher, 30, of New York, have been charged with robbery, according to police.

A group of five, made up of four men and one woman, brazenly attacked two men in the span of a half-hour on Wednesday morning in a neighborhood normally bustling after hours, according to police.

Around 12:30 a.m., they targeted a 55-year-old man on West 14th Street, near Sixth Avenue, police say. They punched and kicked the man repeatedly and cut him across the right side of his face. Police say they then stole $30 from him before taking off.

Surveillance video shows them approaching the 55-year-old before the attack. He appears to say something before he tries to take off his backpack and run. That’s when the group gangs up on him.

About 25 minutes after the 55-year-old man was attacked, the group went after a 23-year-old man in front of a church on Seventh Avenue, according to police. They demanded the man’s belongings, and when he refused, they cut him on his hand and face before stealing his cell phone and $50, police said.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

It wasn't immediately clear whether police were still looking for the other two people in the group.