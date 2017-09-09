28-Year-Old Man Shot in NYC, Suspects Fled: Police

Police are searching for two suspects accused in the shooting of a man in a Bronx intersection.
The man allegedly fired a gun Thursday night in the intersection of East 224th Street and White Plains road, striking a 28-year-old man in the leg.
The victim was treated at St. Barnabas Hospital and released, the NYPD said.
The shooter, who was accompanied by a woman, was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants, police said.
The woman was wearing a black vest, jeans and black and white sneakers, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
