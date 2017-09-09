28-Year-Old Man Shot in NYC, Suspects Fled: Police - NBC New York
28-Year-Old Man Shot in NYC, Suspects Fled: Police

    NYPD
    The NYPD released images of two suspects wanted in a Bronx shooting.

    Police are searching for two suspects accused in the shooting of a man in a Bronx intersection. 

    The man allegedly fired a gun Thursday night in the intersection of East 224th Street and White Plains road, striking a 28-year-old man in the leg. 

    The victim was treated at St. Barnabas Hospital and released, the NYPD said.

    The shooter, who was accompanied by a woman, was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants, police said. 

    The woman was wearing a black vest, jeans and black and white sneakers, police said. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

