28-Year-Old Man Shot in NYC, Suspects Fled: Police

The NYPD released images of two suspects wanted in a Bronx shooting.

Police are searching for two suspects accused in the shooting of a man in a Bronx intersection.

The man allegedly fired a gun Thursday night in the intersection of East 224th Street and White Plains road, striking a 28-year-old man in the leg.

The victim was treated at St. Barnabas Hospital and released, the NYPD said.

The shooter, who was accompanied by a woman, was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants, police said.

The woman was wearing a black vest, jeans and black and white sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

