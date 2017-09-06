21-Year-Old Queens Man Shot to Death in the Bronx: Officials - NBC New York
OLY-NY

21-Year-Old Queens Man Shot to Death in the Bronx: Officials

    A young Queens man was shot to death Tuesday night in the Bronx, police say.

    Just before 11 p.m., cops rushed to the corner of East 180th Street and Daly Avenue in West Farms, where they found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the NYPD.

    Paramedics rushed the victim, identified as Bryce Hamilton, to an area hospital in critical condition, but doctors were unable to save his life.

    The circumstances leading to the shooting weren’t immediately clear.

    Nobody has been arrested, but police say they are investigating.

    Published 59 minutes ago

