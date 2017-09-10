PG&E trucks prepare to depart for Florida, where they will repair damage from Hurricane Irma.

More than 200 utility workers are heading from New Jersey to Florida to help repair the damage from Hurricane Irma, where 1.5 million people are already without power.

Many of the workers had less than 24 hours notice. But for some, the work is personal.

"We're gonna help these people get their lives back together like they helped us during Sandy," said Johnny Price, of Staten Island, a manager at ConEdison."Getting power back is the first step in rebuilding their lives."



PSE&G is sending about 150 workers from New Jersey. Con Edison is sending about 60 workers.

They don't know how long theiy'll be gone or where they'll stay, although they are preopared to stay in tent cities for about a month.

One worker, Massimo Mineo, is leaving behind his wife and 4-month-old baby to help in Florida.

"She's stressed out but she understands what I do for a living and that I take pride in this and we're here to help," Mineo, a ConEd worker, told NBC 4 New York.

ConEd manager Colin Grey said he wants to pay back the help that our region got after Superstorm Sandy.

"During Sandy, Florida Power and Light came and gave us a hand so we're gonna go back down and do the same for them," Grey said.









