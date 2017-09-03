2-Year-Old Boy Killed by Car in NY: Police - NBC New York
    2-Year-Old Boy Killed by Car in NY: Police

    A 2-year-old boy was struck by a car and killed on Long Island, police say. 

    The toddler was playing in a yard Sunday afternoon in Wading River in Suffolk County when he ran into the road and was struck by an Audi Q7, Riverhead police said. He was struck in an area known as "Oakwood on the Sound."

    He was brought to Peconic Bay Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. 

    The boy lived with his parents in Astoria, Queens, police said. 

    The driver stayed at the scene. Her car was impounded for safety checks. 

    The investigation is ongoing and any witnesses are asked to contact the Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500 ext. 326.

    Published 2 hours ago

