Two state troopers were injured in a motor vehicle accident along a New Jersey highway Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened near the westbound mile marker 4 on the Interstate 80 highway in Knowlton, New Jersey State Police officials said.

Authorities said the officers' injuried were non-life threatening.

All lanes were closed following the accident, 511NJ reports. Drivers can expect a detour delay of 10 to 15 minutes.

State police are investigating the accident.