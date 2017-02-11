2 People Struck by Trains Within Hours in Brooklyn, Bronx: Officials | NBC New York
2 People Struck by Trains Within Hours in Brooklyn, Bronx: Officials

    Two people were struck by trains within hours of one another between Friday night and early Saturday morning, police and fire officials say.

    A man suffered trauma to his right arm after he was struck by a Brooklyn-bound B train near Coney Island Avenue and Brighton Beach Avenue around 11 p.m. Friday, police said. He was not a victim of a crime.

    Hours later, fire officials said a second man jumped in front of a southbound 1 train near 231st Street and Broadway in the Bronx around 4:50 a.m. Paramedics pronounced him dead on arrival.

    Both victims were unauthorized to be on the subway tracks, police officials said.

