Police in Los Angeles say they have identified two New Yorkers who were killed in a shootout there.

The LAPD says more than 20 shots rang out in the gun battle in North Hollywood that killed Ryan Dunk, 25, of Brooklyn, and Jawara Tucker, 29.

Police say the two men who died were among a group of six talking on the street when someone in the group started shooting.

Two other were shot, police said. One remains in critical condition and the other was treated and released from a hospital, officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting. Police are investigating.