2 New Yorkers Killed in Shootout in Los Angeles: Police - NBC New York
OLY-NY

2 New Yorkers Killed in Shootout in Los Angeles: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police in Los Angeles have identified two New Yorkers who died in the gun battle in North Hollywood. (Published 34 minutes ago)

    Police in Los Angeles say they have identified two New Yorkers who were killed in a shootout there. 

    The LAPD says more than 20 shots rang out in the gun battle in North Hollywood that killed Ryan Dunk, 25, of Brooklyn, and Jawara Tucker, 29.

    Police say the two men who died were among a group of six talking on the street when someone in the group started shooting.

    Two other were shot, police said. One remains in critical condition and the other was treated and released from a hospital, officials said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC 4 NY

    It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting. Police are investigating.

    Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us