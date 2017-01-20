Police have arrested two men in connection with the killing of a man who traveled from South America to the U.S. for his grandmother's funeral.

Shakim Allen, 23, and Dreshuan Smith, 22, were arrested in connection with the killing, police said. Officers arrested Allen last Wednesday, while Smith was arrested Friday.

Smith was charged with assault, police said. Both men were charged with murder, robbery and criminal use of a firearm.

Rocky Kalisaran, 31, was shot and killed the morning of Jan. 2 while coming to the aid of his younger brother, who was being held up in Ozone Park, Queens.

Kalisaran was shot several times in the chest on 124th Street around 3:20 a.m. after intervening in the attempted robbery. His 24-year-old brother, Sunny, was shot in the back and was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

Allen and Smith allegedly fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle after the shooting.

Relatives of Kalisaran say he traveled to New York from Guyana to attend his grandmother's funeral the week he was killed.