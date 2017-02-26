2 Men Arrested, Charged in Fatal LIE Crash That Killed 1 on Long Island: Police | NBC New York
2 Men Arrested, Charged in Fatal LIE Crash That Killed 1 on Long Island: Police

    A deadly crash shutdown a stretch of the Long Island Expressway Friday morning. Katherine Creag reports.

    (Published Friday, Feb. 24, 2017)

    Police say two men from New York has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal crash on the Long Island Expressway that killed a person Thursday.

    Areefeen Hiriji, 19, and Jonathan Santos, 20, were arrested Friday, Nassau County police said. Hiriji was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with death. Santos was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter and driving while impaired.

    The car accident in Nassau County left one person dead and closed an eastbound stretch of the Long Island Expressway Friday morning, police said.

    The lanes reopened around around 6 a.m., hours after the Nassau County highway patrol responded to the crash in Woodbury around midnight. 

    The crash involved a sedan and a pickup truck, and police said a person was thrown from one of the vehicles when it hit a guardrail. He or she was pronounced dead at the scene. 

