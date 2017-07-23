2 Kayakers Rescued After Stuck in Mud at Rockland Pier | NBC New York
    Two kayakers were rescued after being stuck on low tide for hours at the a pier at Rockland on Saturday.

    The kayakers found themselves in shallow and muddy waters at the Hudson River, off of the Piermont Pier.

    Apparently, it was during low tide, and they got stuck in the mud while trying to get on shore by foot. The mud was up to their knees.

    A firefighter got stuck, and everyone had to be pulled up by air.

    NYPD Special Ops Aviation unit and Rockland County authorities came to the rescue with helicopters. 

    No one was injured.

    Published at 1:13 PM EDT on Jul 23, 2017

