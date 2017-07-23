It's all in a day's work for #NYPD #Aviation when they assisted Rockland County authorities w/ stranded kayakers along the Hudson River. pic.twitter.com/uYFgoBAfCP

Two kayakers were rescued after being stuck on low tide for hours at the a pier at Rockland on Saturday.

The kayakers found themselves in shallow and muddy waters at the Hudson River, off of the Piermont Pier.

Apparently, it was during low tide, and they got stuck in the mud while trying to get on shore by foot. The mud was up to their knees.

A firefighter got stuck, and everyone had to be pulled up by air.

NYPD Special Ops Aviation unit and Rockland County authorities came to the rescue with helicopters.

No one was injured.