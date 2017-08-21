Two people were injured the crash on Park Avenue near 84th Street.

Two people are hurt after a serious car crash on the Upper East Side, authorities say.

Investigators say speed was a factor in the crash on Park Avenue near 84th Street just before 1:30 Monday morning.

One car rear-ended an SUV, sending both drivers to the hospital, police said.

The driver of the black car that caused the crash is in critical but stable condition, officials said. The other driver suffered a leg injury.

Police said they don’t know yet whether the driver who caused the crash will be charged.