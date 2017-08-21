2 Injured in Serious Crash on Upper East Side: Officials - NBC New York
2 Injured in Serious Crash on Upper East Side: Officials

    Two people were injured the crash on Park Avenue near 84th Street.

    (Published 17 minutes ago)

    Two people are hurt after a serious car crash on the Upper East Side, authorities say.

    Investigators say speed was a factor in the crash on Park Avenue near 84th Street just before 1:30 Monday morning.

    One car rear-ended an SUV, sending both drivers to the hospital, police said.

    The driver of the black car that caused the crash is in critical but stable condition, officials said. The other driver suffered a leg injury.

    Police said they don’t know yet whether the driver who caused the crash will be charged.

    Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

