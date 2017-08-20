2 Seriously Injured in Jet Ski Accident Near George Washington Bridge - NBC New York
OLY-NY

2 Seriously Injured in Jet Ski Accident Near George Washington Bridge

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    2 Seriously Injured in Jet Ski Accident Near George Washington Bridge
    @ParkwayPolice/Twitter

    Two people who were seriously injured in a jet ski accident just north of the George Washington Bridge were rushed to area hospitals on Sunday, police said.

    The two people were jet-skiing on the Hudson River, near the Ross Dock picnic area, when they got into some sort of accident, according to the Parkway Police.

    A photo posted to Twitter by the Parkway Police shows several emergency vehicles and a police boat at the scene around 5 p.m. 

    Police said the two people were en route to area hospitals as an investigation into the accident continued.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC 4 New York
    Published 23 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us