Two people who were seriously injured in a jet ski accident just north of the George Washington Bridge were rushed to area hospitals on Sunday, police said.

The two people were jet-skiing on the Hudson River, near the Ross Dock picnic area, when they got into some sort of accident, according to the Parkway Police.

A photo posted to Twitter by the Parkway Police shows several emergency vehicles and a police boat at the scene around 5 p.m.

Police said the two people were en route to area hospitals as an investigation into the accident continued.