Two men were shot and injured in the Bronx Sunday, authorities said.

Police received a call at 8:50 p.m. of a double shooting at Boynton Avenue in Soundview.



A 30-year-old victim was shot in the leg, and a 62-year-old victim was shot in both legs and the stomach, police said.

Two suspects fled the scene.

The victims were taken to Jacobi Hospital and are expected to survive, officials said.