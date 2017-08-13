Stratford police said two people are dead after a shooting incident on North Avenue Sunday.

A woman is dead and a man critically injured in a shooting incident on North Avenue in Stratford Sunday.

According to police, the shooting happened in the street in front of 1854 North Avenue shortly after midnight. A 27-year-old woman was killed, and a 24-year-old man is in critical condition. The victims have not been publicly identified.

Police said that it was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Investigators are still working to identify the shooter.

More details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Stratford police at 203-385-4119, 4120 or 4123.