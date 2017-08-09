An out-of-control SUV slammed into a restaurant in New Jersey late Wednesday afternoon, killing two people and seriously injuring a third person, according to police.

The two people who died were in the SUV that crashed into the side of Calloway’s Restaurant and Bar in Eagleswood, New Jersey State Police said.

A pedestrian who was hit is in serious but stable condition, cops said. No staff have been hurt, according to Calloway’s owner Chris Rossiter.

Police are still investigating what caused the SUV to lose control. No one has been arrested.