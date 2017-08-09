2 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured After SUV Crashes Into NJ Restaurant: Police - NBC New York
OLY-NY

2 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured After SUV Crashes Into NJ Restaurant: Police

By Karen Hua

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    2 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured After SUV Crashes Into NJ Restaurant: Police

    An out-of-control SUV slammed into a restaurant in New Jersey late Wednesday afternoon, killing two people and seriously injuring a third person, according to police.

    The two people who died were in the SUV that crashed into the side of Calloway’s Restaurant and Bar in Eagleswood, New Jersey State Police said.

    A pedestrian who was hit is in serious but stable condition, cops said. No staff have been hurt, according to Calloway’s owner Chris Rossiter.

    Police are still investigating what caused the SUV to lose control. No one has been arrested.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Published 55 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us