Two officers riding in a police car were injured Wednesday night when a vehicle barreled into them in Brooklyn, officials say.

The cop car ended up on the sidewalk after the 10:30 p.m. crash on Ralph Avenue and MacDonough Street in Bed-Stuy.

Authorities said the officers were responding to a call when their car was hit by another vehicle.

The injured officers were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. They are there in stable condition.

Video from the scene shows the wrecked NYPD cruiser on the sidewalk with its trunk and doors open.

It was not immediately clear if anyone inside the other vehicle was injured. There was no word if anybody was arrested.