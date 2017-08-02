The Furious Five (from left, Scorpio, Melle Mel, The Kidd Creole, and Rahiem) appear in the press room at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York in 2007.

What to Know Nathaniel Glover, aka The Kidd Creole, was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing of a homeless man

The victim, identified as John Jolly, was stabbed in east Midtown on Monday night and later died

The Kidd Creole was part of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, best known for their hit rap song, "The Message"

Nathaniel Glover, aka The Kidd Creole of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, is being questioned in connection with the deadly stabbing of a homeless man in Midtown, law enforcement sources tell News 4 New York.

Glover was taken into custody in the Bronx on Tuesday and is currently being questioned at the 13th Precinct in Manhattan. He is expected to be officially charged around 8 p.m., sources said.

The homeless man, identified as 55-year-old John Jolly, was stabbed in the chest near Third Avenue and East 44th Street shortly before midnight on Monday, according to sources.

Jolly was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later, sources said, adding that Jolly had been staying at a homeless shelter in the Bowery.

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five formed in the Bronx in the late 70s. They're most known for their influential 1982 rap song, "The Message." The group broke up in the late 1980s.

