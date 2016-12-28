18-Year-Old Connecticut Man Vanishes on Dirt Bike Trip

State police continue to search for an 18-year-old from Sterling who went missing on Monday afternoon after he went out dirt biking.

Todd Jeremiah Allen, or TJ, left the house around 12:30 p.m. to go dirt biking with his Honda XR100 in the Oneco area, his father told NBC Connecticut.

Police said TJ frequents the trails bike path that goes from Sterling into Coventry, Rhode Island, as well as the area of Ross Pond.

TJ didn't come back home. His father, Todd David Allen, said he knows to come home before dark when he takes out his dirt bike and the teen always calls home.

Allen said that TJ texted one of his friends around 1:30 p.m. saying he had hurt his leg but didn't respond to subsequent messages. Another friend told Allen that TJ had texted them the same thing at 3 p.m.

According to state police, TJ’s cellphone last pinged in the area of Ross Pond in Killingly, but that area was searched extensively and nothing was found.

The State Police Search and Rescue teams first started searching Monday night and were out in force Tuesday. Wednesday morning state police said K9 teams were deployed to continue the search.

Police said that Trooper 1 is searching by air, fire personnel and civilian volunteers are searching by ground, and there are five or six rescue K9 teams on the ground.

There are also crews searching in Rhode Island.

Police said the search area is difficult terrain.

"There’s no canopies so Trooper 1 should be able to see down into the ground. But it’s a wide area. It’s a lot of area to search. That’s why we put the word out for civilians and fire personnel to search,” said Sgt. Joe McCusker of Connecticut State Police.

McCusker said authorities are still optimistic about finding TJ.

“He’s been missing for two days. It hasn’t been that cold out there so there’s a chance we could find him and he’d been ok,” McCusker said.

Any volunteers interested in helping should check in with state police or the fire department before entering the woods – the fewer people in the search area, the easier it is for the K9s to search by scent.

TJ is described as being 5'9" and about 130 pounds with shoulder-length light brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage t-shirt, blue jeans and brown work boots with a black helmet.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police.