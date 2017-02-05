16-Year-Old Killed, Another Teen Injured, in NJ Shooting: Prosecutor | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

16-Year-Old Killed, Another Teen Injured, in NJ Shooting: Prosecutor

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images

    A shooting at killed a 16-year-old boy and injured a 17-year-old boy in Paterson, a prosecutor said Sunday. 

    The identies of the victims were being withheld due to their ages, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. 

    The shooting Saturday at 87 Auburn St., an abandoned house, in Paterson, was under investigation, the prosecutor said. 

    Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the prosecutor's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or email tips@passaiccountynj.org.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us