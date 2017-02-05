A shooting at killed a 16-year-old boy and injured a 17-year-old boy in Paterson, a prosecutor said Sunday.

The identies of the victims were being withheld due to their ages, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.

The shooting Saturday at 87 Auburn St., an abandoned house, in Paterson, was under investigation, the prosecutor said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the prosecutor's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or email tips@passaiccountynj.org.