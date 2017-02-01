An hours-long lockdown at Linden High School in New Jersey has been lifted after authorities searched the school following a threat posted to social media. Lori Bordonaro Reports. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017)

A 16-year-old girl has been arrested in a series of social media threats against students and teachers at Linden High School that prompted an hours-long lockdown and an early dismissal at the school Tuesday, authorities say.

The girl allegedly created an Instagram account called "lhslasthours," and posted a series of photos to it on Tuesday, Union County prosecutors say, including one depicting a rifle resting on a car's steering wheel with the caption, "11:36 AM."

Additional captions on other posts on the same account threatened that the author would be "shooting anyone who gets in my way" and warned "do all your little drills, I'm already in the building."

Linden High School was put on lockdown for more than four hours Tuesday as police responded and investigated. Students reported sitting on the floor waiting during the lockdown hours.

This scary af A photo posted by Smitty Werberjagermanjensen (@certified_g.anesh) on Jan 31, 2017 at 6:39am PST

No threat was found in the school, but students were dismissed for the day shortly after 1 p.m.

Top News: Fighting in Eastern Ukraine, SCOTUS Nomination

The investigation led police to the arrest 16-year-old girl on charges of making terroristic threats, creating a false public alarm and cyber harassment.

The girl is not being identified due to her age.

Linden High School on Saint Georges Avenue serves more than 1,700 students in grades 9-12.

Top Tri-State News Photos