A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with stealing a car in Newark Saturday, authorities said.

At 3:11 p.m., a woman exited her white Buick while the car was still running at a gas station at Meeker and Frelinghuysen avenues, police said. The teen entered the car and sped off, police said.

However, the suspect lost control of the car and struck a fence at the 5th Precinct on Bergen Street, police said. He fled by foot but was caught up by police.